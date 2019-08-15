College Station High School welcomes students back for first day

Staff at College Station High School are excited for the 2019-2020 school year. Before students began arriving for the first day on Thursday, Principal Tiffany Parkerson appeared on Brazos Valley This Morning.

Student safety is a priority for many parents and teachers. College Station ISD recently began using a crime app called P3 which allows students and parents to anonymously report instances of crime and misbehavior. Parkerson says the app has been a success and they intend to continue using it.

In another effort to keep students safe, College Station High School will close the roadway behind the school. Principal Parkerson says parents should be aware that they can only pick up students in front of the school.

Finally, Principal Parkerson was asked about Career and Technical Education Programs, which have become a focal point for the high school.

"We have incredible Career and Technical Education programs here at CSHS," Parkerson said. "Things ranging from video game design to culinary arts to the medical field. If you have career interests for after high school, there are extremely high odds that we have an amazing program that can serve you."