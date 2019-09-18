CSISD cancels school board elections, three unopposed candidates elected by default

College Station ISD has canceled November’s school board election because all of the races were uncontested.

Without opponents, Joshua Benn, Jeffrey Horak, and Kimberly McAdams have all won the seats they were seeking.

Benn will replace Michael Wesson in Place 3.

Horak will replace Jeff Harris at Place 4. Harris currently serves as president of the school board.

McAdams will replace Quinn Williams at Place 5.

All three will be sworn in at the November school board meeting. The board will also elect a new president at that time.

