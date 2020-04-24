College Station ISD hosts 'Shining for Students' event

The schools are closed but Friday night, buildings across College Station ISD were lit in honor of the students who normally fill the classrooms.

District leaders decided to light up the buildings and athletic facilities at the three high schools: College Station High, A&M Consolidated, and College View High School.

Teachers, counselors, and faculty waved and cheered as students and their families drove by.

"We chose to light up our building to symbolize that we are leaving the light on for them, that there is hope that we will all get to be back together again, and also a symbol of all the hard work and everything they've already invested in this school year," said Tiffany Parkerson, College Station High School Principal.

