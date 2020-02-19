College Station ISD interviewed first internal candidate for superintendent role

The College Station School Board of Trustees met on Wednesday to interview a potential candidate for the superintendent position.

“We're in our 10-day minimum requirement by law to post the position internally; we did that today and interviewed one of our candidates,” said Board President Michael Schaefer.

Schaefer couldn’t say who the board interviewed or how the interview went.

“A minimum requirement by law is that we have to post the position internally for 10 days,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer did say this is the only candidate they’ve interviewed so far.