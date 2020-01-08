College Station ISD names interim superintendent

Clark Ealy has officially resigned from his job as the superintendent of the College Station Independent School District and the board has named his temporary replacement.

CSISD Deputy Superintendent Mike Martindale on Wednesday was named interim superintendent beginning February 3.

Ealy has accepted a new position at the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school district near San Antonio. His last day at CSISD is February 2.

“The hardest part of this is knowing I’m going to say goodbye to so many great people that I’ve developed all these great and lasting, enduring relationships,” said Ealy.

Martindale said it will be "business as usual" during the transition.