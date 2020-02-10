College Station ISD now accepting applications for superintendent position

The College Station School Board of Trustees has officially posted the superintendent job listing.

For the next ten days, the district will look internally for applicants, and after those ten days, the job will be open to anyone outside of the district.

Board President Michael Schaefer says district focus groups pointed out that leadership within the district is strong.

“We had a lot of input from them and comments being made that there’s a good leadership team in place, so I think it’s obvious we’d want to look internal with the great candidates we could possibly have internally,” said Schaefer.

Following the interviewing process, the board will announce a lone finalist. After the lone finalist is announced there is a 21 day waiting period before that person officially takes over the role as superintendent.

