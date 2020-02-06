College Station ISD receives input on search for superintendent

College Station school board members have received community feedback in the search for a new superintendent.

Thursday four focus groups met with consultants. The groups were created by College Station ISD to give the board a better understanding of what community members want in a new district leader.

“It’s not every day that you get to choose a superintendent. I think it was good to bring someone in that has some experience and give us some advice,” said Michael Schaefer, CSISD School Board President.

David Thompson, a consultant with Thompson & Horton LLP, says participants were asked a serious of questions, including what direction they felt the district is headed and what professional characteristics the new superintendent should have.

"We heard strong support for the superintendent to be a successful educator, to have spent significant time in the classroom, and to have a deep understanding of what actually goes on in the classroom. Also, a very strong support for someone that has been a campus level leader,” said Thompson.

Thursday evening the school board listened to the feedback collected.

“It was reassuring to see that our values and things we're looking for in a superintendent pretty much matches that of the community,” said Schaefer.

The board will meet Monday for a special meeting to discuss when they will start accepting applications.

