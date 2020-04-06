College Station ISD to hold special board meeting by videoconference Monday

Monday morning, College Station ISD’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting via online videoconference amid COVID-19 school closures.

The board’s sole consideration is whether to delegate certain authority to Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale to act in place of the board of trustees during the COVID-19 emergency school closure.

Martindale will also offer an update on COVID-19 and the district’s response.

Bryan ISD covered a similar resolution delegating authority to Superintendent Christie Whitbeck at their April 1 meeting.

Statewide, Governor Abbott has ordered schools closed through at least Friday, May 1. Local schools have begun resuming instruction long-distance, including online learning.

Monday’s meeting will be held by Zoom teleconference at 10 a.m. Dial in information can be found on College Station ISD’s website .