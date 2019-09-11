College Station Mayor Mooney joins committee to review state tax law

The state legislature may not be in session, but that isn't keeping Mayor Karl Mooney from heading to the capital for work. Mooney is on a mission to learn more about how some new will impact his College Station community.

"Even though it's an off-year, as far as having a legislative session," Mooney said, "this is when the preparation happens. But now we're also dealing with the impact of what the 86th legislative legislature went through."

Mooney says he has been appointed to a committee with the Texas Comptroller to review SB 2 which deals with the tax rate.