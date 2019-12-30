College Station Mayor reflects on 2019, looks ahead to 2020

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said 2019 has been about solidifying plans for the city's future.

"We are moving on with the design of the city hall and as we get into the first quarter of 2020 we will actually be breaking ground," said Mooney.

Also this year, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies announced an expansion that will bring 100 new jobs to the Brazos Valley. While Mooney said it's great for the local economy, it still poses some challenges.

"We need to figure out what we're going to do and how we're going to provide those folks who are coming, in many cases, from much larger cities with some of the same kinds of amenities so FUJI can attract them to come here to College Station and stay here," said Mooney.

Although we're entering a new year, the mayor said one of their main priorities is addressing something they've seen for a while, continued growth.

"How are we going to deal with that? How are going to continue to bring people here? How are we going to maintain the quality of life that people have come to enjoy here in College Station and what makes this place so attractive? Those are the challenges that we will be dealing with on a daily basis," said Mooney.