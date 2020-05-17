College Station: Part of Arrington Road to be closed for water line repair

A section of southbound Arrington Road near William D. Fitch Parkway will be closed for several days starting Monday as crews repair a large water line.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday evening.

In a news release sent Sunday night, the city did not elaborate on what may have caused the line to break.

This is the second big water line break to occur in College Station in the past week.

On Thursday, May 14, an 18-inch line ruptured on Harvey Road at Munson Avenue. The repairs were complete by Friday afternoon.