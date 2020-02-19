College Station Police Department preparing to move into new facility

College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum hopes to move his department into a new facility by March 23.

Construction on the new $30 million police department is nearing completion. McCollum says, in the next couple weeks, the department will be boxing up offices and going through old files.

"It's time to go through those files and start making some decisions on what stays and what goes. It's been a neat opportunity because everybody is running across information that we had forgotten about,” said McCollum.

McCollum, who has been with the department for 35 years, says it’s like going down memory lane looking at all of what CSPD has accomplished.

“One of the features we’re going to have at the new facility is a history wall and that’s something we’ve never really embraced here at CSPD is to embrace our history and to make sure we don’t lose sight in the people who proceeded us and how we came to be,” he explained.

The department has outgrown its headquarters off Texas Avenue. Right now, there are several departments officing in other locations across town.

“It helps us to have a much more effective communication strategy if we’re all under the same roof,” said McCollum.

McCollum says the move will come in phases moving certain departments at different times.

“We got to make sure all those systems are working as expected before we flip the switch and move our communications operations over into that new facility,” said McCollum.

Thanks to the community and city input McCollum says they were able to create a facility that surrounding areas want to model.

"I'm just really proud of everybody that was involved because they have developed a very impressive facility,” said McCollum.

An official ribbon-cutting for the new facility has not been announced.

