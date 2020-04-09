College Station Police Department's big move delayed by COVID-19

COVID-19 is hindering our daily lives, halting a global economy and also impacting local first responders.

The College Station Police Department originally planned to move into their new facility last month but we've learned that has been put on pause.

The $29.5 million facility is sitting mostly empty for now. The open house and public opening of the new building have also been pushed back and we don't know when that will be.

For months, KBTX has hoping to show you what your taxpayer dollars have paid for.

On Thursday when KBTX asked for access to the new building, the city said they are limiting access to essential personnel because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The move to the new facility started before the virus changed daily life.

"Our dispatch offices were able to move in there so any calls that come in now are being able to come into our new dispatch center here. But that’s as far as we got," said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

The front doors to the new police department were locked, but KBTX could catch a small glimpse of what it looks like inside.

"You know in keeping our first responders safe, this [moving facilities] takes a back seat for now. But right now what we’re doing is we’re taking a look to see how we can gradually get into the building without sacrificing any of the proper care we need to during this COVID situation that we’re in," said Mooney.

"We’re very fortunate the building came in about half a million dollars under budget," said Mooney. "Which is a great thing for us because as folks know with restaurants and hotels being closed that means that the city itself isn't going to see some of the revenues that it otherwise would."

College Station Police declined our interview request about the setback but said they are working on a new timeline. The COVID-19 outbreak has them adhering to social distancing and re-prioritizing resources. Before the virus struck there had not been any public or media tours inside.

Mayor Mooney said the delay has had a minimum impact on the department.

"It hasn’t impacted us in a negative way. Certainly, if there’s one negative I think if you were to ask our police officers and other folks who work within this building or who will work within this building they’re disappointed we’re not in there as quickly as we thought," Mooney said.

The building was paid for with certificates of obligation.

KBTX will keep you posted on the new move-in timeline and future public grand opening when those details are announced.