College Station Police arrest three in armed robbery

College Station Police responded to Academy Sports and Outdoors Saturday afternoon for an aggravated robbery.

Police say the store manager was following two women out of the store who were believed to be shoplifters. The two women got into a waiting vehicle with a male driver.

Police say a citizen saw the trio trying to get away and blocked the vehicle with his truck, that’s when the driver got out of the car, pointed a handgun at the citizen and demanded he get out of the way.

The man and the two women took off going southbound on Highway 6 and were eventually stopped by police.

All three suspected were arrested.