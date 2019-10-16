College Station Police awarded grant to help traffic enforcement

The College Station Police Department was awarded a grant Wednesday to assist in patrolling hazardous traffic violations.

The Texas Department of Transportation awarded the department a $43,900 traffic safety grant.

This money will help the department to participate in a year-long Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), a program that helps with traffic safety.

The money will also be used to reimburse overtime hours by the department to help reduce seatbelt violations, speeding, running red lights, DWIs, and the states texting and driving law.

"With the STEP grant, we will have an extra two hours per shift for most officers to go out there and solely focus on traffic enforcement,” said College Station Traffic Unit Officer Tony Gonzales.

With more officers patrolling traffic enforcement, the department says they want to become more proactive instead of reactive; focusing on preventing deadly crashes from even happening.

“We want to try to get people to slow down, pay attention, and kind of see what is going on them more when they are driving,” said Gonzales.

This increase in patrol will happen in what the department calls high crash locations.

"Once a quarter we go through and compile our high crash locations. We get with TxDOT and find out where in the city most of our crashes are occurring at,” Gonzales said.

The department says most of the crashes they respond to happen between University Drive and Rock Prairie Road.

"We want to save lives, prevent injuries, and in general keep everybody safe,” said Gonzales.

The money from the grant expires in September 2020.