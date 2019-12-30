Two men suspected of bank jugging arrested at College Station bank

College Station police arrested two men suspected of bank jugging.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, an officer made contact with people inside a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the bank in the 1800 block of Rock Prairie Road near Longmire Drive. After conducting an investigation, both men were arrested.

According to police, the driver is being charged with Felony Evidence Tampering for attempting to conceal a criminal instrument and with Possession of a Criminal Instrument.

The passenger is being charged with Felony Evidence Tampering for attempting to conceal marijuana and Possession of Marijuana, said police. Additionally, warrants have been confirmed, and are being served on the passenger.

According to police, evidence of involvement in bank juggings was found in the vehicle and an amount of cash has been seized.

The investigation is being turned over to the CSPD Criminal Investigations Division, and additional charges are possible at a future date, said police.

The names of both suspects haven't been released yet.