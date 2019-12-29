College Station police keeping a close watch on out-of-town criminals

College Station Police say they have noticed a trend of out-of-town criminals coming into the Brazos Valley to commit crimes.

“As the population increases the criminal population increases as well,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

Thursday night, five Houston-area men were arrested after robbing a T-Mobile store of Highway 6 in College Station. Police say the men walked into the store and threatened violence onto the employees while demanding them to open the safe.

Police reported that the suspects took all of the stores' iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Samsung Notes before leaving in two vehicles.

With the help of other local agencies, all five men were arrested just South of Navasota on Highway 6. Jaqweec Tywhon Biggles, 27, of Houston, Michael Dwyane Smith, 27, of Houston, Terry Jarome Simmons, 25, Spring, Dedsimon Melvel Ford, 23, of Spring, Texas, and Jarvis Marcele Flint, 21, of Houston, were all booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Officer Lopez says people often commit crimes where they don’t live because they believe they can get away with it.

"A lot of people don't like to do bad things in the places that they live in. They think they can get away with it because people don't know them there. So if their faces do end up of TV from a security camera, people won’t recognize them,” said Officer Lopez.

Police have noticed that many of these out of town crimes are being committed along busy roadways around the Brazos Valley.

“Roadways like Highway 6 Texas Avenue or any of your major roads are common because the criminals are not familiar with the area,” said Officer Lopez.

Officer Lopez says that its tips from the community that helps put these criminals behind bars.

“Don't commit a crime here. We are going to report it, we are going to catch you and take you to jail,” said Officer Lopez.

