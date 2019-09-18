College Station Police warn of spike in vehicle burglaries

As a new school year and semester begin, College Station Police see a troubling trend. Vehicle burglaries are up 55 percent in the last month.

Police said in the past four weeks, there have been more than 50 vehicle burglaries, up from 32 the same time last year. All but one of those thefts involved an unlocked car.

"It's definitely surprising. 55 percent is a lot," said Marcus Tachibana, a College Station resident.

Tachibana lives on University Oaks Boulevard, one of the streets that's been hit this month.

"It's definitely the thought that it's a safe community, especially with it being an Aggie town.The... creed is, 'If you're an Aggie, don't steal,' right?" he said.

College Station Police say the burglaries are an ongoing problem they've seen.

"At this time, we don't really have any specific people in mind. Obviously, it is a huge crime of opportunity for people to go around and just check car door handles, see what's unlocked, and see what's easy for them to get into," said Officer Jeffrey Pearce with the College Station Police Department.

"A lot of these burglary of vehicles are happening in areas that are highly populated by students that are either at A&M or Blinn," Pearce said. "So it’s very important that the individuals keep that in mind and, again, just keep your valuables locked up. Lock your vehicles," said Pearce.

Police fear vehicle burglaries can lead to future crimes. Last week, five men were indicted for smuggling guns, many of which were stolen from cars. Police are still looking into how many guns have been stolen.

"Definitely, hearing about the weapons getting taken from cars is a little bit concerning," said Tachibana.

"It's an Aggie town and we’re in Texas. A lot of people are going to have guns. It's really just being aware of that and make sure you don’t leave them in your car," he said.

College Station Police said vehicle burglaries are slightly down for the year. So far in 2019, 444 have been reported. Over the same period last year, there were 477 cases. Vehicle burglary statistics for the city do not include theft of firearm cases.