College Station Police working on hands-free ordinance

Thursday College Station Police asked the city council for the green light to start working on a proposal for a hands-free ordinance.

“Drivers who use cellphones in their vehicles are at a higher risk of crashes than those who don’t, regardless of whether they’re using a hands-free device,” said Tristen Lopez with College Station Police Department.

During the workshop session, others spoke in front of the council sharing their personal experiences with distracted driving.

Deanna Irwin of Huntsville shared that her daughter Peyton was killed last year because of distracted driving.

“There was a guy who felt being on this phone was way more important and rear-ended them. He didn’t see them because he was on his phone,” said Irwin.

She said it was important for the council to hear how a hands-free ordinance can save lives.

“To help them understand the importance of passing this ordinance and making it a city law that people leave that phone alone,” said Irwin.

The city did have an ordinance in place but repealed it in 2017 once the state passed a law against texting and driving.

Police say school zones are already hands-free areas but their goal is to expand that to all roads in College Station.

City council asked police to come back with a proposal including details of how they will enforce this law.

