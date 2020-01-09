College Station appointing citizen board members

College Station mayor Carl Mooney joined us Thursday morning ahead of a big night for the city.

The city council will be appointing citizens to several boards and commissions. The mayor says they've been fortunate enough to have citizens that step up to the plate and volunteer.

Although these citizens are not elected officials, the council still relies on them for their expertise on their respective boards and commissions. The mayor says it's volunteers like these that keep the city running.

The city council meeting is Thursday in city hall at 6:00 p.m.