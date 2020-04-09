College Station approves funding portion for FM 2818 widening

The College Station City Council is moving forward with a plan to widen FM 2818.

At Thursday evening's council meeting they approved funding to cover their portion of the project. TxDOT and the city plan to add additional lanes to FM 2818 from the area near FM 60 to the north and then south to Wellborn Road.

KBTX talked to College Station Mayor Karl Mooney before the meeting today.

"It will start getting work done that will include that Holleman intersection with 2818 which we know has been a bit of a problem ever since all the growth has occurred over there so that's a huge part of what we're going to be doing tonight," said Mooney.

The city's portion of costs for the right of way and relocating utilities will be about ten percent which is $155,229.70