College Station breaking ground on new City Hall Thursday

College Station's new city hall will soon be under construction.

Thursday at 3 p.m., a public groundbreaking is happening for the new $39.3 million building.

The groundbreaking was pushed back several months after some changes to the design. The 79,000 square foot building is being built on property very close to the existing city hall along the 1100 block of Texas Avenue.

The three-story building has architecture that will be similar to a train depot. It will be a reminder of College Station's history as a railroad town.

Dozens of city departments will eventually be under one roof once the project is completed.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2022.

KBTX will be at the groundbreaking and have coverage of the event on our afternoon and evening newscasts.

The city tells us that $12.1 million of the project will be paid for by existing resources. $17 million will be funded from existing debt capacity.

$10.2 million of the project is being paid from revenues from the previous tax rate increase.

