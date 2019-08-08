College Station calls on bright minds for first CodeFest

The City of College Station is hosting a 24-hour tech event called CodeFest and they're looking for some bright minds to join the team.

City officials say the event may be better known as a civic hackathon.

According to the city's website, the idea is for smart and creative people to collaborate, innovate, design and build solutions to a variety of challenges that could help the city deliver more efficient services to its residents.

The event is free and open to anyone over the age of 15. Participants must register on the College Station City website.

The College Station CodeFest begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17. It will be held at the Meyer Senior and Community Center.