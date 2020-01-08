CS council candidates answer your questions ahead of early voting

A local election is right around the corner and on Wednesday night, the public got to learn more about the candidates before heading out to the polls this month.

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted a public forum at the Pebble Creek Country Club for those seeking the Place 4 spot on the College Station City Council.

Candidates were asked questions about how they would tackle important issues. Some of those topics included transportation, affordable housing, and the city's comprehensive plan.

News 3's Haley Vyrostek asked the candidates what changes they would like to see in the city and on the council.

"Family First. That means mental health, physical health. All around making sure that the families do come first and that we are able to accommodate their needs," said Marycruz DeLeón Morales. "We are a growing community and it's growing exponentially with being on all the top 10 of all the lists coming out."

"We're still trying to make advancements in neighborhood integrity and defending neighborhoods. That needs to continue. We need to address traffic congestion. That's the number one concern the citizens have. With the new census coming out, we need to make sure everyone is counted and get that message out," said Elizabeth Cunha.

"I hope to bring diversity to the city council. We live in a diverse city; many socioeconomic classes, many racial backgrounds. We have young college students and we have life-long residents and we have those young professionals in between, and I think that our elected body on the city level should represent the diversity of our city," said David Fujimoto.

"I happen to be a certified professional transportation planner through the Institute of Transportation Engineers. So I have 30 years of transportation planning and engineering experience; ten with TxDot, five with the city of College Station and the rest in the private sector, and I want to utilize that experience to serve the citizens of College Station," said Joe Guerra Jr.

Early voting will run from January 13-24 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road. Voting will be closed on January 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Election Day will be January 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m at College Station City Hall.

We've attached the entire forum that was live-streamed on our Facebook page.