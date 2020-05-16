CS Central Park expansion approved with plans to build more walking trails

Stephen C. Beachy Central Park is expanding. However, park-goers will not see the changes right away.

On Thursday, the College Station City Council approved an additional 60 acres of city-owned property to the park. Central Park will now cover 106 acres.

"I think it's a really good idea," said Byrrone Watson, a College Station resident and frequent Central park visitor.

One city councilman says it is about making good use of what the city already owns.

"We identified a number of sites where we own the land already, but it wasn't being used," said Councilman John Crompton. "So what we found was some of these sites were adjacent to sites, so we can bring them into the park estate, and then our citizens who paid for this land could then have access to it."

Crompton says the council isn't stopping with Central Park, either.

"Bright Park in Raintree we can add 60 acres to, Castlegate in South College Station we can add 70 acres to, and we're looking at the Smith Track across from Veterans [Park] on Highway 30, which we can add 60 acres to," said Crompton.

The ultimate goal is to start building walking trails for people to use, but that won't happen for another couple of years. They will apply for funding through grants with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife.

"So over the next 2-4 years, we see a way we can create extensive growth in the trails in this community," said Crompton, "and that's what people want to do in parks--they want to hike."

"I think it would be really great to offer something like that for the people here," said Watson.

Crompton says they will approve land for the other three parks over the next three months.