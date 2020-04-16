College Station City Council begins formulating economic re-opening plan

The College Station City Council is creating a plan to re-open our local economy.

The council discussed the idea in a meeting Thursday night.

They have dubbed the plan "Operation Restart"

The plan has five key points:

- A partnership between the city, Brazos County, the Brazos County Health District, and the BCS Chamber of Commerce to create a template and guidelines for businesses to help them safely open after the shelter-in-place order ends.

- Create COVID-19 safety guidelines for customers and employees at local businesses to minimize any further possible COVID-19 transmission.

- Create a plan for phased re-opening of both essential and non-essential businesses based on guidelines from local, state, and federal governments.

- Design a checklist for local businesses to complete to show what measures are in place to ensure both customer and employee safety.

But ultimately, the council concluded the entire plan will only serve as guidelines for best practices. It will not supersede the state or federal guidelines.

No concrete measures were taken and no specific dates for an economic restart were offered.

The College Station City Council will convene for a general meeting next on Thursday, Apr. 16 at 6:00 pm.