College Station city manager recalled for active duty with U.S. Navy Reserve

College Station's city manager is being recalled to active duty with the U.S. Navy Reserve.

In a blog post, Bryan Woods said he was informed late last year that he would be recalled to active duty with his unit.

"While the dates of my departure and return are fluid, I can tell you that I’ll be leaving in the next few months for training and won’t return until sometime in early 2021," wrote Woods.

Woods said the city council and executive management staff were all notified of his upcoming departure and "can’t say enough about how supportive everyone has been."

