College Station approves contract to demolish Thomas Park pool

The College Station City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a $132,000 contract with Aggieland Construction for the demolition of the Thomas Park pool with the caveat that the city would continue to explore options for future park amenities.

The work includes the entire removal of the pool and associated facilities and infilling the pool area with common fill, including six inches of hydro-seeded topsoil. Sections of sidewalk also will be poured to ensure sidewalks and parking lots are reconnected.

Last year the city said the pool was losing 200,000 gallons of water per month because of cracks in the wall and other equipment. They said repairs would have cost more than half a million dollars.

