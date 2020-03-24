College Station council runoff election delayed

The runoff election to fill Elianor Vessali's vacant seat on the College Station city council is being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The runoff election between Elizabeth Cuhna and Joe Guerra, Jr., will be held at a later date. The release from the city didn't specify a new date.

“At this point, we don’t yet know what mechanism will be required to set a new runoff election date, but we are communicating with each candidate to ensure they're aware of this ongoing process," said city secretary Tanya Smith.

Governor Greg Abbott postponed the state-wide runoff elections from the March 3 primary that were set for May 26. The elections are now scheduled for July 14.

The special election to fill the vacant seat was originally set for April 28.

The unexpired term for Place-4 runs through November 2021, at which point the seat will be on the ballot for a full three-year term. The seat was vacated last fall when Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional Dist. 17 seat.