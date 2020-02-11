College Station couple wins a Whataburger-themed wedding

After receiving thousands of submissions from couples nationwide, Whataburger is officially announcing the winners of its Whatawedding contest.

On Valentine’s Day, Tayler Hatcher and Geoffrey Martin of College Station will tie the knot at the newest Whataburger on Wellborn Road with all expenses paid.

Tayler and Geoffrey couldn’t be more different: Tayler is a 9th generation Texan, stemming from a long line of ranchers, while Geoffrey is from France and never even heard about Whataburger until Tayler came into his life.

One of the first things Tayler taught Geoffrey is to always know your Whataburger order!

Many of their dates, including road trips to wineries, ended with a stop at Whataburger.

Tayler and Geoffrey are now expecting their first baby boy in March.

Their Whataburger wedding will include a meal, photographer, a select number of guests, orange and white decorations and an officiant.