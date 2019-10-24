College Station courts waiving warrant fees during amnesty period

If you have a warrant out in College Station, you can have your fee waived for free, but you'll have to act fast.

The City's Warrant Amnesty program is running from October 14 through November 1.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant can take care of it without having to pay the $50 fee and they won't be arrested.

Following the amnesty period, there will be a Warrant Roundup on November 2-10. Anyone who still has a warrant out could be arrested.

To see if you have an outstanding warrant, visit cstx.gov/warrants.