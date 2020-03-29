College Station distillery helping out community,making hand sanitizer

Rio Brazos Distillery specializes in whiskey and bourbon.

"We do everything here in College Station, on-site, grain to glass bourbon," said Nathan Barkman, the owner of Rio Brazos Distillery.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Rio Brazos has still been making its product, but the demand for it is very low.

"We just keep on making whiskey, and that's what we've been doing since 2013. As far as orders there are no more orders. Feeling helpless, said Barkman.

Barkman says he's received numerous requests to make hand sanitizer, so that's what they're going to start doing.

"We had to become experts in hand sanitizer. There's a learning curve, but it's really not that complicated once you have the juice but it's 100 percent Texas grain to glass hand sanitizer," said Barkman.

They've spent the last week and a half switching things up in the distillery. They'll be filling about 500 bottles that will be given away at no cost to medical clinics, first responders, and nursing homes.

"We have a chance to help. I wouldn't even know how to put a price on this stuff especially right now in sort of a way it's priceless," said Barkman.

Rio Brazos Distillery will start producing the hand sanitizer this week.