College Station elementary school hosts annual STEM night

Green Prairie Elementary in College Station hosted its annual STEM night.

Tuesday nearly 400 students and their families showed up for a night of fun and learning.

There were several stations set up around the school for students to play with robots and look at dinosaurs. They also got the chance to take a look in outer space.

A dozen volunteers from the community shared their science, technology, engineering and math knowledge with the students.

“It just gives everybody a chance to come out and learn and experiment. It's really fun so the kids go home thinking STEM is fun and we want to see more about it,” said Jessica Grably with the Greens Prairie Elementary PTO.

