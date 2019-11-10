College Station fire damages two apartments; one person injured

One person was injured Saturday night after a fire damaged at least two apartments in College Station.

Response teams gather outside the apartment building on Dartmouth Street near Southwest Parkway.

The College Station Fire Department responded just before 11:00 p.m. and stopped the fire from spreading at the complex in the 2500 block of Dartmouth near the intersection of Dartmouth and Southwest Parkway.

At least one man was taken to a hospital but details of his condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire likely started in the bedroom of a ground-level apartment. There was also damage to the apartment directly above where the fire started.

College Station Fire Department's CART and Rehab team were on scene along with the American Red Cross to assist firefighters and those displaced.

A spokesman for the fire department on Sunday said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.