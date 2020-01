College Station firefighters responded to a call of a possible fire at Creek View Elementary at 10:36 a.m. Thursday.

CSFD and College Station police were on scene as students were evacuated and then let back into the building around 11 a.m.

The fire department could be seen hoisting a ladder to the top of the building.

Firefighters on scene say they have yet to locate any smoke or fire in the school.

