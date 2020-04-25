College Station helping out some residents with rent and utilities

The City of College Station is trying to help residents with their rent and utilities.

Officials have chosen Catholic Charities of Central Texas and the St. Vincent De Paul Society of B/CS for new Community Development Block Grants. Both groups are receiving $15,000. That should help about 140 income-eligible households.

Community Development Block Grants are funded by the federal government. The goal is to create lasting change and improve the lives of all residents, especially those with low and moderate-income levels.