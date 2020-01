Students at College Station High School are putting on a tale as old as time, Beauty and the Beast.

Showings begin on January 29 and go on every night until February 1. Al shows start at 7:00 p.m. An extra show will be held on the last day at 2:00 p.m. They will all be at the College Station School Auditorium.

Tickets can be bought online for $15 for general seating and premium seating tickets are five dollars more.