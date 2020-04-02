College Station high schools announce new prom, graduation dates

College Station ISD has released new dates and alternate dates for its 2020 high school proms and graduations.

The dates were announced in a video posted to the district's Facebook page.

A&M Consolidated High School

Prom: Saturday, May 16

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 20

Graduation: Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium

Alternate Date: Friday, June 26

College Station High School

Prom: Saturday, May 9 at the Icehouse on Main in Bryan

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 13

Graduation: Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field

Alternate Date: Saturday, June 27

College View High School

Prom: Saturday, May 16 at the Phillips Event Center in Bryan

Alternate Date: Friday, June 12

Graduation: Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church

Alternate Date: Thursday, June 25

In the video, CSISD Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale says the district is committed to celebrating its seniors.