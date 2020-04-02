College Station high schools announce new prom, graduation dates

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - College Station ISD has released new dates and alternate dates for its 2020 high school proms and graduations.
The dates were announced in a video posted to the district's Facebook page.
A&M Consolidated High School
Prom: Saturday, May 16
Alternate Date: Saturday, June 20
Graduation: Friday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m. at Tigerland Stadium
Alternate Date: Friday, June 26
College Station High School
Prom: Saturday, May 9 at the Icehouse on Main in Bryan
Alternate Date: Saturday, June 13
Graduation: Saturday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. at Cougar Field
Alternate Date: Saturday, June 27
College View High School
Prom: Saturday, May 16 at the Phillips Event Center in Bryan
Alternate Date: Friday, June 12
Graduation: Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church
Alternate Date: Thursday, June 25
In the video, CSISD Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale says the district is committed to celebrating its seniors.