College Station honors fallen firefighters

Fallen firefighters were remembered at a special ceremony in College Station Thursday morning.

The city held its annual memorial ceremony at College Station Fire Station 6.

The agenda included an honor guard, the playing of "Taps" and the laying of a wreath.

State Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) also read a resolution in memory of College Station Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood, who recently passed away from cancer.

"We're you know honored to be here remembering Lance as well," said Chief Jonathan McMahan of the College Station Fire Department. "We'll always honor and remember Lance."

"These men and women put their life on the line, and they're lost in the line of duty," said Rep. Kacal. "The State of Texas and their communities need to stand behind those families."

Firefighters also remembered some recent first responders in the state killed in accidents and talked about the dangers of their jobs.