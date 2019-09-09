College Station hospital to offer TAVR heart procedure

A College Station hospital will soon offer a heart procedure for patients in need of an aortic valve replacement.

Traditionally, patients would have open-heart surgery if the valve needed to be replaced, but now there's now an option to get a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

The Chief of Cardiology at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, Dr. Gadiel Berrio joined News 3's Haley Vyrostek to explain the procedure.

"It's a minimally invasive procedure where we go with the catheter from the femoral artery in the leg. Then we go all the way up to the heart and we have a valve that's inside a balloon. We inflate that balloon and we place the new valve there," Dr. Berrio explained.

Dr. Berrio said one of the main differences between open heart surgery and TAVR is the recovery time.

"When we do open-heart surgery the patient has an incision in their chest. It's a surgical procedure. Those patients need longer recovery time and they spend a longer time in the hospital. When we do minimally invasive procedures like this, patients can potentially go home the next day without having to have open-heart surgery," Dr. Berrio said.

Previously, in order to be approved for TAVR, local patients had to travel elsewhere and be considered a high-risk inoperable patient, but starting in October it will be offered at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station to high, intermediate and low-risk patients.

"Traditionally patients had to travel to Temple, to Austin, and to Houston to Dallas for this procedure, but for the first time we're going to be able to offer patients an option to stay closer to home, stay close to close to loved one, and that's really what matters," said the

Director of Operations at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, Andrew Orr.

For more information on the procedure, contact Baylor Scott & White Health Cardiology.