College Station hosting meeting for Thomas Park neighborhood Monday

If you live in the Eastgate Neighborhood or have concerns about Thomas Park, the City of College Station wants to hear from you.

Monday, the city manager and College Station city staff will host a conversation focused on what residents believe the neighborhood needs.

Some residents have advocated Thomas Park Pool be reopened after maintenance issues closed it. Right now, no deadline has been announced on changes at Thomas Park.

The City Manager said no formal action is being taken at Monday's meeting. Their goal is to hear residents out.

"What we're doing next week is called Community Conversations, and it's actually the start of a new series that we hope to have where we have the community come in and talk about different topics and issues," said Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager.

"We thought that this would be a good format to be able to hear them and be able to dialog with them on this issue," said Barbara Moore, College Station's Assistant to the City Manager for Special Projects.

The meeting will be held on Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the Lincoln Recreation Center. Light refreshments and childcare will also be provided.

The Lincoln Center is located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station.