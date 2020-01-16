College Station installing traffic signals at two busy intersections

Electrical crews are installing new traffic signals as part of some capital improvement projects in College Station.

You may have had some slowdowns Thursday on Texas Ave. and Brothers Blvd. where new signal poles are being put in place.

A little further south a new traffic signal is also being installed on Barron Rd. and Alexandria Ave.

A city project manager said it should make travel through these areas safer.

"Absolutely. We're seeing a lot of delivery truck traffic to Walmart at Brothers and Texas so by gaining that signal there we'll have the three-way signalization. But we're also planning for the future Dartmouth when that extends all the way through should line up with that intersection at some point in the future," said Ed McDonald, College Station Project Manager for Capital Projects.

The signals at both of those intersections should be operating later this winter.