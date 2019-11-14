College Station inviting community to attend Citizens University

If you're curious how the wheels of government turn in College Station, City Hall is inviting you to be part of their annual Citizens University next year.

The free program is held each spring for 13 weeks (12 classes and a graduation night) on Mondays from 7-9 p.m. The first program starts Monday, January 28 and classes are capped at 30 participants.

You will get to talk to those who build budgets, construct capital projects, plan for growth, keep the lights on and neighborhoods safe.

To apply, visit the cities website. The link can be found in the Related Links section.

