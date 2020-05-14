College Station looking at grant money to help locals impacted by COVID-19

The College Station City Council agenda for Thursday night includes looking at helping locals impacted by COVID-19.

They are working on amendments to current grant plans and adding almost $700,000 in CARES Grants to help with economic assistance for small businesses.

They also hope to help residents with recent federal funding.

"Planning on moving of our existing funding to areas where we can really help the residents that are in need. So we anticipate about $475,000 in a tenant-based rental assistant program so we'll be able to provide rent and utility assistance to College Station residents," said Debbie Eller, College Station Director of Community Development.

The city is also moving about $500,000 into the small business assistance grants. These are from community development block grant funds specifically designated for coronavirus.