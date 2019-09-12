College Station looking for public input on city progress

The City of College Station wants citizen feedback on the work being done as part of a 20-year Comprehensive Plan which is halfway over.

There will four public meetings to provide input:

•Monday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Southwood Valley Elementary School cafeteria.

•Tuesday, September 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the CSU Meeting & Training Facility.

•Tuesday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Forest Ridge Elementary School cafeteria.

•Wednesday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Intermediate School Cafeteria.

For more information about the meetings, visit cstx.gov.