College Station looking to make updates to smoking ordinance

A smoking ordinance in College Station has been in place since 2009.

As vaping and e-cigarettes become more popular, city staff says it would be a good idea to update the ordinance.

Monday, during the next city council workshop, staff will recommend that the council update the ordinance to be more specific, listing e-cigarettes and vaping in the areas it’s lacking.

Barbara Moore, Assistant to the City Manager, says the ban on smoking in public areas already applies to those devices but they want to make sure the wording reflects that.

“To make sure that the language is consistent across the board, and making sure that in areas where there may have been a little bit of a gap, that we close that up with the right language and the opportunities to be sure that our ordinance is the most reflective as it should be,” said Moore.

Moore says the City of Bryan has a similar smoking ordinance in place that addresses e-cigarettes and vaping.

“It’s also a matter of being consistent with both cities so that our ordinances are reflected so that you don’t have an enforcement issue in College Station that you don’t have in Bryan and vice versa,” said Moore.

