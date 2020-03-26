CSPD: College Station man arrested after crashing stolen motorcycle

College Station police arrested a man for stealing a motorcycle after the suspect crashed while allegedly fleeing officers.

Police say they were called out to a suspicious person on Manuel Drive Wednesday.

Officers found David Rambo, 20, with a medical mask covering part of his face. They say he drove off and lost control of the bike a couple of blocks away after they approached him.

Rambo was arrested after police chased him down on foot.

The motorcycle was recently reported stolen in College Station.

Rambo is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and several drug possession charges.

