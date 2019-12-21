College Station man arrested for DWI after crashing into utility pole

A College Station man was arrested Friday afternoon for DWI after his vehicle crashed.

39-year-old David Perdue was arrested after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole on Brothers Boulevard.

Police said he asked a witness not to call the police. He allegedly told police he'd consumed six beers earlier in the afternoon.

He is also facing a charge for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Police said a loaded gun was also found in the vehicle.

He's been released from the Brazos County Jail after posting $6,000 bond.