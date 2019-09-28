College Station man arrested for pointing loaded shotgun at family

A College Station man is behind bars tonight after pulling a loaded shotgun on his family.

It happened around 8 pm Friday at a home on the 4100 block of Shallow Creek Loop.

According to police, Marcus Hammock pointed the gun at his relatives allegedly over a dispute about a $10 loan.

Police say Hammock’s family tried to take the gun away from him when it went off. Hammock was escorted out of the home.

When police arrived they found Hammock pulling out of a driveway with an open container in the vehicle.

Hammock has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a DWI.

