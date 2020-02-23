College Station man arrested following seizure at Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - College Station police arrested 19-year-old Devin Long for allegedly selling ecstasy at Northgate early Saturday morning.
Police originally responded to reports of multiple people having seizures at a bar on University Drive.
Once police arrived at the scene, they saw one person being carried out of the bar unconscious.
Police found Long suffering from a seizure on the second floor inside of the bar.
After treating him for the seizure and intoxication, police found 7 bags of ecstasy in his possession.
He was arrested and booked into the Brazos County jail on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.